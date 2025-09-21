TTD EO Urges Media To Safeguard Tirumala Sanctity

Nellore:TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary welcomed constructive suggestions from the media, emphasising that protecting the sanctity and serenity of Tirumala is everyone’s responsibility, particularly the media, by providing accurate information to pilgrims.

An informal meeting with the media was held at Annamayya Bhavan on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional EO said that with the rise of social media, many YouTubers often confuse devotees with fake or baseless reports instead of providing correct information.



“By doing this, we are misleading devotees across the globe, which is not a healthy practice. In fact, the responsibility of safeguarding Tirumala Hills and promoting TTD activities rests heavily on you, as you have extensive knowledge of Tirumala developments, having reported here for several years,” he maintained.