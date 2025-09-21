 Top
TTD EO Urges Media To Safeguard Tirumala Sanctity

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
21 Sept 2025 12:40 AM IST

An informal meeting with the media was held at Annamayya Bhavan on Saturday.

TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary welcomed constructive suggestions from the media, emphasising that protecting the sanctity and serenity of Tirumala is everyone’s responsibility, particularly the media, by providing accurate information to pilgrims.(File Photo)

Nellore:TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary welcomed constructive suggestions from the media, emphasising that protecting the sanctity and serenity of Tirumala is everyone’s responsibility, particularly the media, by providing accurate information to pilgrims.

An informal meeting with the media was held at Annamayya Bhavan on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional EO said that with the rise of social media, many YouTubers often confuse devotees with fake or baseless reports instead of providing correct information.

“By doing this, we are misleading devotees across the globe, which is not a healthy practice. In fact, the responsibility of safeguarding Tirumala Hills and promoting TTD activities rests heavily on you, as you have extensive knowledge of Tirumala developments, having reported here for several years,” he maintained.

