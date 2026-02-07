TTD EO Reviews Pilgrim Facilities, Dines With Devotees

Nellore: Newly appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer M. Ravichandra, along with Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister P. Keshav, visited the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) on Saturday and dined with devotees as part of his familiarisation visit to key pilgrim facilities.

After sharing a meal with devotees, the EO interacted with them and gathered feedback on the taste, quality, quantity and serving of the Annaprasadam. Devotees expressed high levels of satisfaction and appreciation for the services.

Ravichandra later interacted with employees working in the Annaprasadam wing and held separate discussions with Srivari Sevaks, appreciating their service and seeking suggestions for further improvement.

During his visit to the Water and Food Analysis Laboratory, the EO observed the testing of food ingredients on various quality and safety parameters and interacted with laboratory staff to understand the procedures in place.

He also inspected the outside queue lines stretching from Octopus Junction to Krishna Teja Circle and subsequently visited the Integrated Command Centre at the Vaikuntham Queue Complex.

The EO reviewed crowd and traffic management systems, headcount monitoring, and other analytics used for smooth darshan management. On the occasion, he virtually interacted with a donor, V. Jaya Prakash, from the United States.

Later, Ravichandra inspected PAC-5, where he reviewed pilgrim amenities including lockers, kalyanakatta, Annaprasadam facilities and the smart shoe-keeping centre. He offered suggestions to officials for better utilisation of facilities to cater to the large number of devotees visiting Tirumala.

TTD additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, CVSO Muralikrishna and other senior officials accompanied the EO during the visit.