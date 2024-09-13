TTD EO Reviews Brahmotsavam Arrangements

Tirumala: In view of the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam from October 4 to 12, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao reviewed the progress of arrangements by various departments at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday.



He directed the vigilance officials to come out with an action plan for setting up additional parking slots on the day of Garuda Seva on October 8.

At present the existing areas in Tirumala are sufficient enough to park approximately 11000 vehicles that includes both two wheelers and four wheelers. Plan for additional parking slots as well coordinate with the local police for bandobust, extra manpower, CCTVs, additional luggage center arrangements, he asked

Later, Rao also reviewed the progress of engineering works, transport, accommodation, distribution of water and annaprasadam, sufficient deployment of Srivari Sevaks, decorations by garden wing, sufficient stock of laddus, selection of best dance troupes, additional toilets and other activities.

Earlier, Rao along with the officials concerned inspected the laddu complex and potu. As a part of the inspection, he visited the laddu counters and boondi potu, monitored the process of distribution of laddus, preparation of boondi and instructed that safety audit of Srivari potu shall be taken up.