TTD EO among 11 IAS Officers Transferred in AP

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has transferred 11 IAS officers including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer with immediate effect. The new posting of the IAS officers is as follows:

G. Anantha Ramu, Special Chief Secretary to Environment, Forests, Science and Technology (EFS&T) department was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to the Governor replacing Dr. M. Hari Jawaharlal, IAS (Retd.). The services of Sri Anil Kumar Singhal, who was waiting for posting, were placed at the disposal of the Revenue (Endowments) Department for posting him as Executive Officer (EO), TTD replacing J. Syamala Rao.

M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Health, Medical & Family Welfare department was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Transport, Roads & Buildings department replacing Kantilal Dande

The Member of Service is also placed in Full Additional Charge of the post of Special Chief Secretary to Government, Infrastructure & Investments Department duly relieving Dr. N. Yuvaraj from FAC.

The services of J. Syamala Rao, the Executive Officer of TTD were withdrawn from the Revenue (Endowments) department and he is posted as Principal Secretary to Government (Political), General Administration department transferring Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary to Government (Political), General Administration department, was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue (Excise) department. The Member of Service is also placed in Full Additional Charge of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce (Mines) department replacing Pravin Kumar.

Kantilal Dande, Principal Secretary to Government, Transport, Roads & Buildings department was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, EFS&T department transferring G. Anantha Ramu. Saurabh Gaur, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Secretary to Government, Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies, was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Health, Medical & Family Welfare department.

The Member of Service is also placed in Full Additional Charge of the post of Commissioner of Civil Supplies & Secretary to Government, Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies until further orders.

Pravin Kumar, Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce (Mines) department, was transferred and posted as Resident Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan duly relieving Saurabh Gaur, from Full Additional Charge.

Ch. Sridhar, Commissioner, Minorities Welfare, was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Minorities Welfare Department. The Member of Service is also placed in Full Additional Charge of the post of Commissioner, Minorities Welfare, until further orders.

M.V. Seshagiri Babu, Commissioner of Labour, was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services department. The Member of Service is also placed in Full Additional Charge of the post of Commissioner of Labour, until further orders.

Dr. M. Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor, was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Revenue (Endowments) department duly relieving Vadarevu Vinay Chand from the full additional charge, according to K. Vijayanand, Chief Secretary.