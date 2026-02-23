TTD Denies Snakebite Claim In Darshan Queue

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday denied reports that a woman devotee was bitten by a snake in the Tirumala darshan queue.

TTD said Mounika, who had arrived from Warangal with her husband, panicked after feeling something brush her foot near the R.B. Centre parking area on Sunday night. A small snake was later noticed at the spot.

She was shifted to Ashwini Hospital and later to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), where doctors confirmed there was no snakebite.

TTD said the snake was non-venomous and urged devotees to use designated routes and avoid restricted areas.