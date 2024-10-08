TTD cracks down on violations in Tirumala shops and taxis

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has stepped up its enforcement efforts to curb violations by shops and taxis in Tirumala, especially amid the ongoing Brahmotsavams. Surprise inspections conducted late on Sunday revealed numerous instances of non-compliance, leading to strict penalties.

The TTD’s estate wing officials inspected various establishments, including fast-food centres and shops, finding them guilty of overcharging devotees and neglecting cleanliness standards. Multiple shops were sealed for these violations, including one tea stall and two fancy shops at Pilgrims Amenities Complex-2 (Madhava Nilayam).

At Govardhan Satram, five fast-food centres were shut down for exceeding their allotted space, selling food at exorbitant prices, and failing to maintain hygienic conditions. Near PAC-1, three shops with hawker licences were temporarily closed and their licences confiscated due to encroachment on additional space.

On DMB Road, vendors were issued warnings for obstructing the movement of devotees with their stalls. The TTD cautioned that stricter measures would be taken if violations persisted. Additionally, shopkeepers near Sri Varaha Swamy Guest House were advised to maintain cleanliness and adhere to designated areas.

In a separate incident, the TTD took action against a taxi driver who overcharged a devotee from Chilakaluripet. The driver was identified and handed over to the RTO for further action.The TTD’s crackdown on violations is aimed at ensuring a pleasant and hassle-free experience for devotees visiting Tirumala during the Brahmotsavams.