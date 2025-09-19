TTD Completes Arrangements For Annual Brahmotsavams From September 24

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has completed arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams, beginning on September 24, with a special focus on providing hassle-free darshan to devotees.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal told reporters at Tirumala on Friday that a review was carried out with all TTD departments, the district administration, and the police as per the instructions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who stressed the need to give priority to common devotees.

Elaborating on the arrangements, EO Singhal said that civil engineering works worth ₹9.5 crore and electric illumination costing ₹5.5 crore have been taken up for the festival. Floral decorations, to be carried out entirely through donations, will use 60 tonnes of flowers at a cost of ₹3.5 crore.

To manage the pilgrim flow, he announced that all recommendation-based room allotments stand cancelled during the nine-day festival. “About 3,500 rooms will be allotted offline, with top priority to general devotees. All privilege darshans are cancelled, while VIP break darshan will be limited to protocol dignitaries,” the EO said.

Singhal informed that additional staff have been deployed for sanitation, with 960 workers supplementing the regular strength of 2,300. He said a total of 3,500 Srivari Sevaks, 4,700 police personnel, 2,000 TTD vigilance staff, and 450 senior officers will be on duty. Over 3,000 CCTV cameras have been integrated into the Command Control Room for round-the-clock surveillance.

For transport and parking, the EO said that 24 designated parking areas at Tirumala can accommodate 4,000 vehicles. In Tirupati, facilities for 5,250 two-wheelers and 2,700 four-wheelers have been arranged. APSRTC will operate 1,900 trips daily, scaling up to 3,200 trips on Garuda Seva day.

The TTD EO noted that food and health arrangements have also been strengthened. “Annaprasadam will be served daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Annadanam Complex, while 14 varieties of food will be served in galleries during Garuda Seva. Fifty doctors, 60 paramedical staff, and 12 ambulances will be on duty,” he said.

Cultural performances will feature 298 teams from 28 states, with 37 teams presenting their art forms on Garuda Seva day. Singhal said all departments were working in coordination to ensure devotees participate in large numbers without inconvenience.

TTD additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, district collector Dr S. Venkateswar, SP L. Subba Rayudu, Municipal commissioner N. Maurya, and other officials were present.