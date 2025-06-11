TTD Clears Rs 4 Crore Greening Project

TIRUPATI: Tirumala is set for a major ecological revival over the next three years, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams trust board approving a Rs 4 crore plan to increase forest cover on the sacred hills -- from 68.14 to 80 percent.

The project, cleared through Resolution 285 on May 20, follows chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s recent directive to address ecological concerns linked to pilgrim activity. Acting on this, the divisional forest officer proposed a three-year afforestation plan.

The programme would cover 3,035 hectares within the TTD forest zone in collaboration with the forest department. The activities would extend to an additional 6,000 to 7,000 hectares of adjoining reserve forests.

The original estimate of Rs 6.5 crore was brought down to Rs 4 crore in a detailed review. A proposal to allot Rs 3 crore for restoring the forest road between Tirumala and Talakona would now be limited to essential access maintenance costing Rs 50 lakh. The approved amount would be released in three instalments -- Rs 1.73 crore in 2025–26, Rs 1.13 crore in 2026–27, and Rs 1.13 crore in 2027–28.

The focus areas include Assisted Natural Regeneration (ANR), habitat and wildlife protection, habitat improvement and soil and moisture conservation. ANR methods involve seed ball broadcasting using drones, nursery raising, removal of invasive species and gap planting of native saplings.

“ANR is one of the most-effective methods for restoring degraded forest areas because it enhances the natural regenerative capacity of native species while minimising human intervention”, said forest ecologist K Suresh. He said drone-based dispersal could accelerate coverage and reduce costs in difficult terrain.

To protect wildlife and habitats, 10-metre-wide fire lines would be established and seasonal fire watchers deployed during high-risk months. Other steps include excavation and upkeep of saucer pits, development of view lines and systematic weed removal. Conservation structures such as percolation tanks, water holes and contour trenches would be created or repaired to support biodiversity during dry seasons.

TTD executive officer Syamala Rao said the project reflects the temple board’s commitment to balancing spiritual heritage and ecological preservation. “Tirumala is not only a sacred destination but also an ecologically sensitive zone. This project is an investment in both faith and future,” he stated.

The TTD recommendation would be sent to the state government for final approval. TTD plans to explore additional funding from donors and government schemes. Nursery and plantation activities are expected to begin by year-end, aligned with the monsoon season.

Highlights:

- TTD trust board approved a Rs 4-crore forest regeneration plan to increase green cover on Tirumala hills from 68.14 to 80% by 2028

- Initiative follows CM Chandrababu Naidu’s instructions during his Tirumala visit on October 5, 2024.

- The programme will cover 3,035 hectares in TTD forest limits, and 6,000–7,000 hectares in adjoining reserve forests

- Proposal to be sent to state government for final clearance; work expected to begin by end of 2025

Activities:

- Assisted Natural Regeneration (ANR) using drones, nurseries and native saplings

- Habitat protection through fire lines and seasonal watchers

- Habitat improvement via water-filled saucer pits and weed clearance

- Soil and moisture conservation using percolation tanks and water holes

Annual funding schedule:

- Rs 1.73 crore in 2025–26

- Rs 1.13 crore in 2026–27

- Rs 1.13 crore in 2027–28