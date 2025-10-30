TTD Clears Long-Pending Land Request Of Board Member Janga Krishnamurthy

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board’s recent approval of a land allotment to its member and MLC, Janga Krishnamurthy, has reignited a controversy dating back nearly two decades. The board sanctioned Plot No. 2 at Balaji Nagar in Tirumala for constructing a guest house in his name — a decision that has drawn dissent within the board.

Sources said BJP spokesperson and fellow board member G. Bhanuprakash Reddy objected to the move during the meeting, questioning the fairness of allotting land at concessional rates to individuals. He reportedly cited previous cases that had prompted the introduction of an auction-based system to ensure transparency.

Krishnamurthy’s association with the same land dates back to 2005, when the TTD first approved his request. However, the plan was dropped after he failed to remit the revised minimum donation, which had been raised from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. In 2008, the Endowments Department directed TTD to reallot the plot, but the project never materialised.

The issue resurfaced in 2021, with the same plot allotted again for a ₹1.1 crore contribution. In 2022, Krishnamurthy sought to transfer the plot to Om Sree Namo Venkatesaya Global Trust, but the TTD board cancelled the request in April 2023, citing procedural violations.

After his nomination to the TTD board in November 2024, Krishnamurthy renewed his plea. The latest approval reportedly came after consulting the state government, with the allotment cleared at the earlier rate — even as similar plots now command donations exceeding ₹7 crore.

Several members privately voiced concern over the decision, pointing to possible conflict of interest, as Krishnamurthy also serves on the Estates Committee overseeing land allotments in Tirumala.