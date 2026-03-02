TTD Chief Clip With Woman Goes Viral; Calls It Deepfake

Tirupati: A political row erupted over social media videos purportedly involving Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu, which he has described as deepfake.

After the clips surfaced online allegedly showing Naidu and a woman, former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy questioned Naidu’s suitability to continue as TTD Chairman and criticised the state government for not acting despite what he called damage to the dignity of the sacred post.

Naidu rejected the allegations and said the videos were created using artificial intelligence to imitate his appearance as part of a deliberate attempt to defame him and bring disrepute to the TTD. He said he had lodged a complaint with cybercrime police seeking an inquiry into the origin and circulation of the clips and called for action against those responsible.

The Chairman maintained that there was nothing objectionable in the footage and that the woman seen was a long-time family friend known to him for over three decades. He alleged that parts of the video are morphed. He claimed he had accepted the TTD Board Chairman’s responsibility to serve devotees, not for personal gain.