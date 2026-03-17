TTD Chairman Reviews Arrangements For Ontimitta Brahmotsavams

KADAPA: Arrangements for the upcoming Sri Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavams at Ontimitta in Kadapa district were reviewed by B. R. Naidu, chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), along with district collector Cherukuri Sridhar on Monday.

The Brahmotsavams will be held from March 27 to April 5 at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple, Ontimitta, with the Sri Rama Kalyanam scheduled on April 1 as part of the Sri Rama Navami celebrations. The officials inspected the arrangements at the Kalyana Vedika, where the celestial wedding of Lord Rama will take place.

During the visit, the TTD chairman inaugurated the free annadanam distribution centre set up in the temple premises. Later, Naidu and TTD joint executive officer Venkayya Chowdary personally served prasadam to devotees. The chairman also interacted with temple officials and reviewed the ongoing preparations for the annual festivities. He said free annadanam for devotees would be continued throughout the festival period.