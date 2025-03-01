TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu Seeks No-Fly Zone over Tirumala

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B.R. Naidu has written to Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu, requesting Tirumala be declared a no-fly zone.

In his letter, Naidu emphasised that low-flying aircraft and helicopters disturb the sanctity, security, and spiritual atmosphere of the sacred hill. Citing Agama Shastra principles and devotees' sentiments, he stressed the need to preserve the divine aura surrounding the Sri Venkateswara Temple.

He urged the Union Minister to take immediate action to protect Tirumala's cultural and spiritual heritage by enforcing the restriction.