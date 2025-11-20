TTD Cautions Devotees Over Fake Punyakshetram Campaign

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cautioned devotees after a false online campaign surfaced claiming that an event would be held on November 29 to declare Tirumala, Tirupati and Tiruchanoor as “Punyakshetrams”.

The temple administration said misinformation is being spread in the name of Hindu organisations to mislead worshippers and collect donations.

In response, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu appealed to the devotees not to donate to any organisation or individual claiming to act on behalf of the TTD.

He said that Global Hindu Heritage Foundation and savetemples.org are among the groups that allegedly creating confusion. Stating that the issue is being taken seriously, Naidu urged devotees to remain alert.

He further said that the TTD is taking necessary measures to protect the sanctity of Tirumala and safeguard the faith of devotees under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.