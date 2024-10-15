TTD cancels VIP break darshan due to heavy rain alert

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the cancellation of VIP break darshan on October 16 in response to the forecast of heavy rainfall for Tirumala and Tirupati. This decision prioritizes the safety and convenience of devotees and follows high-alert warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The IMD predicts continuous rainfall until Thursday, driven by a low-pressure system over the South Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify as it approaches the coast. Several districts in both states have already experienced significant rainfall, prompting precautionary measures from authorities.

During a review meeting on Monday, TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao, along with Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary and other officials, discussed disaster management strategies. They emphasized the need to prioritize regular devotees during the cyclone period, leading to the cancellation of VIP break darshan on October 16 and an extension of darshan hours for regular pilgrims. No recommendation letters will be accepted on October 15, and devotees are urged to cooperate with TTD.

EO Rao underscored the necessity for all departments in Tirumala to be prepared, given the IMD’s warnings of heavy rainfall in the coming 36 hours. He noted that TTD’s comprehensive 700-page Disaster Management Plan is in place but may require some adjustments. As the Chief of the Disaster Management Executive Committee, Rao will oversee the response, with the Additional EO serving as Chairperson of the Disaster Management Coordination Committee. Ground-level staff across various departments will also participate in the Disaster Management Response Force.

Additionally, Rao highlighted the development of a Hazard-Specific Plan for floods, landslides, and other risks, directing officials to establish a WhatsApp group for improved communication. He instructed relevant departments, including Temple, Fire, Medical, and Engineering, to remain on high alert, ensuring backup power and alternative mechanisms for essential services during emergencies. Additional EO Chowdhary also instructed officials to widely publicize these precautionary measures through TTD’s communication channels.