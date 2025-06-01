TTD Board Member Seeks Probe Into Conspiracy To Defame Trust

Tirupati: TTD Trust Board Member G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy has urged the Director General of Police to investigate what he termed a deliberate conspiracy by YSRC leaders to defame the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and destabilise the state government.

In a letter to the DGP, Reddy alleged that the YSRC, after its defeat in the 2024 elections, was targeting the TTD to undermine Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s administration. He accused the party of spreading false claims, manipulating incidents, and using media platforms to stir public anger.

He cited a recent claim by former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleging mass cattle deaths at the TTD Goshala, which he dismissed as baseless. Another incident involved a video of a Muslim individual offering Namaz at Kalyana Vedika in Tirumala, which Reddy said violated TTD norms and was circulated to incite controversy.

He also referred to a YSRC supporter allegedly shouting slogans against the TTD chairman in a darshan queue, calling it politically motivated.

“These are not isolated acts but part of a planned strategy to damage the trust’s reputation and destabilise governance,” Reddy wrote, urging a thorough probe into the alleged conspiracy.