TTD Board Member Alleges Corruption in Ayurveda Pharmacy Equipment Purchase

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy has alleged large-scale corruption in the Ayurveda Pharmacy wing of TTD during the tenure of the previous trust board under the YSR Congress (YSRC) party regime.

Addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Monday, Bhanu Prakash said that Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing machines worth Rs 4 crore were purchased during the tenure of former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. He claimed that several of these machines were either damaged during trial runs or never functioned at all.

He stated that even if the purchased equipment were sold as scrap, they would not fetch more than Rs 40,000 due to their extremely poor condition. He alleged that the machines were of substandard quality and some were second-hand units purchased by certain officials under the YSRC-led administration. “Can’t Karunakar Reddy, who frequently speaks of ethics, see this corruption?” he asked.

Bhanu Prakash further alleged that a high-ranking TTD official was responsible for procuring these machines from a bogus company based in Hyderabad. He said he would file a police complaint against the company involved and demanded that a case be registered against those responsible for the financial and administrative lapses.

Challenging former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to an open debate, Bhanu Prakash declared that he was ready to go anywhere to expose what he called serious corruption in the Ayurveda Pharmacy. It may be noted that the TTD has not yet responded to the allegations raised by the board member.