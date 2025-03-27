TTD blacklists donor over irregularities in donations, darshan privileges

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has blacklisted a donor after uncovering irregularities in donations and darshan privileges granted over the past four years. The issue was brought to light during a recent board meeting, where Chairman B.R. Naidu and executive officer J. Syamala Rao confirmed that the donor’s services were no longer required.

In 2021, the previous TTD administration mandated that all raw materials for Srivari prasadam be sourced from organic farming. A shrimp feed trader from Amalapuram established the ‘Srinivasa Seva Trust’ and claimed to supply organic products. However, subsequent investigations revealed that conventional groceries were mixed with organic supplies and falsely labelled. The discrepancies were identified when the new administration ordered lab tests to verify product authenticity.

The trader reportedly secured break darshan privileges in exchange for supplying organic products, despite regulations prohibiting such benefits for material donations. Reports indicate that the trust received 85 VIP privilege passbooks over four years, each valid for 20 years. The passbooks facilitated multiple break darshans annually, with estimates suggesting 5,100 darshan tickets were obtained through this arrangement, along with free accommodation.

Additionally, by citing senior officials’ names, approximately 17,000 tickets were allegedly acquired under various darshan categories. The trader also facilitated donations to a Vijayawada goshala while arranging darshan benefits for donors. Following these findings, the TTD board has revoked all privileges associated with the trust and barred it from further temple-related activities.