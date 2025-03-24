TTD Approves Rs 5,258.68 Crore Budget for 2025–26

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board, which oversees the management of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala and 50 other temples across the country, has approved an annual budget of Rs 5,258.68 crore for the financial year 2025-26. The revised estimates for the fiscal year 2024-25 stand at Rs 5,179.85 crore, reflecting a marginal increase in the new budget.

Announcing the budget after a trust board meeting in Tirumala on Monday, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, accompanied by executive officer J. Syamala Rao, detailed the temple trust’s revenue expectations. The board anticipates earning Rs 1,729 crore from Hundi collections at the Tirumala temple, up from the revised estimate of Rs 1,671 crore for 2024-25.

Other revenue sources include Rs 1,310 crore from fixed deposit interest, Rs 600 crore from prasadam sales, Rs 310 crore from darshan tickets, and Rs 176.50 crore from Kalyanakatta receipts. The trust also expects Rs 157 crore from accommodation and Kalyana Mandapam rents, Rs 130 crore from Arjitha Seva tickets, Rs 93.90 crore from miscellaneous receipts, Rs 90 crore from trust receipts, Rs 76.38 crore from employee loans and advances, Rs 66 crore from electrical and other receipts, and Rs 31 crore from publications, totalling Rs 5,258.68 crore in revenue.

The revised annual expenditure for 2024-25 has been pegged at Rs 5,179.85 crore. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, Rs 1,773.75 crore has been allocated for human resource payments, which exceeds the annual Hundi collections by Rs 44.5 crore. In the current fiscal year, the TTD allocated Rs 1,748.75 crore for human resources, while Hundi collections stood at Rs 1,671 crore, resulting in a deficit.

Other expenditures for 2025-26 include Rs 768.50 crore for material purchases, Rs 800 crore for corpus and investments, Rs 350 crore for engineering works, and Rs 150 crore for maintenance. TTD allocated Rs 130 crore for institutional grants, Rs 121.5 crore for Hindu Dharma Prachara projects, Rs 117.62 crore for loans and advances, and Rs 100 crore for pensions and EHS funds.

Additional allocations include Rs 80 crore for facility management, Rs 70 crore for electricity, Rs 120 crore for SVIMS capital works, Rs 52.50 crore for other capital works, Rs 50 crore each for state contributions and festivals, Rs 40 crore for maintenance of various departments, Rs 28 crore for Garuda Varadhi, and Rs 8 crore for advertisements.

The closing cash balance is Rs 488.9 crore for 2024-25 and projected at Rs 448.73 crore for 2025-26. TTD Vigilance and Security gets Rs 191 crore, slightly lower than Rs 201 crore in 2024-25. Other allocations include Rs 156 crore for TTD educational institutions, Rs 33 crore for university grants, and Rs 156 crore for TTD hospitals, including SVIMS, BIRRD, and SV Pranadana Trust.