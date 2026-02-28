TTD Approves ₹5,456-Crore Budget for 2026–27

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board on Saturday approved an annual budget of ₹5,456.26 crore for the financial year 2026-27. The budget reflects a moderate increase, given that the revised estimates for the year 2025–26 stand at ₹5,394.52 crore.

Releasing the budget after the trust board meeting, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, along with executive officer Muddada Ravichandra, projected the board’s earnings as ₹1,880 crore from hundi kanuka and other capital receipts of the Tirumala devasthanam, up from the revised estimate of ₹1,738 crore for 2025–26.

Other major revenue sources include ₹1,205 crore from interest on investments, ₹650 crore from prasadam sales, ₹310 crore from darshan tickets, and ₹135 crore from arjitha seva tickets. The trust expects ₹173 crore from accommodation and kalyana mandapam rentals and ₹175 crore from talaneelalu (hair offering) receipts. Trust receipts are estimated at ₹140 crore, with rents, electricity, and water charges accounting for ₹74 crore, publications ₹31 crore, and loans and advances to employees ₹81.89 crore. Miscellaneous receipts, including agarbatti sales, tollgate fees, and income from educational institutions add ₹108 crore, taking the total receipts to ₹5,456.26 crore.

The revised annual expenditure for 2025–26 has been pegged at ₹5,394.52 crore.

For 2026–27, ₹1,859.75 crore have been allocated for human resource payments, which continues to be the single largest expenditure head and remains broadly comparable with hundi receipts. In 2025–26, the TTD had spent ₹1,757.75 crore on human resources.

Other major expenditures for 2026–27 include ₹974.50 crore for material purchases and ₹700 crore for corpus and other investments. Engineering capital works have been allocated ₹475 crore and non-engineering capital works ₹81 crore. Other heads are maintenance expenditure, including engineering repairs, (₹185 crore), facility management services (₹100 crore) and non-engineering maintenance (₹16 crore), totalling to ₹301 crore.

TTD has provided ₹193 crore as grants to other institutions and ₹127 crore for Hindu Dharma Prachara activities. Support for self-sustaining temples has been significantly enhanced to ₹95 crore from ₹22 crore last year.

Loans and advances, deposits, and related heads account for ₹62.63 crore, while ₹75 crore have been earmarked for pension and gratuity funds and ₹55 crore towards Common Good Fund, Endowment Administration Fund and Archaka Welfare Fund. Other payments, including fairs and festivals, insurance, taxes and professional fees, are ₹163.77 crore.

Among sectoral allocations, vigilance and security department outlay has been raised to ₹245 crore from ₹181 crore in 2025–26. TTD educational institutions and university grants together account for ₹201 crore. Hospital services, including TTD hospitals, SVIMS and BIRRD, have been allocated ₹155 crore. Sanitation and facility management account for ₹248 crore.

The opening cash balance for 2026–27 is estimated at ₹493.37 crore, while the closing cash balance is projected at ₹293.61 crore at the end of the financial year.

Budget Overview

2026–27 Budget: ₹5,456.26 crore

2025–26 Revised Estimate: ₹5,394.52 crore

Revenue Estimates (2026–27)

- Hundi & Other Capital Receipts: ₹1,880 crore

- Interest Receipts: ₹1,205 crore

- Prasadam Sales: ₹650 crore | Darshan Tickets: ₹310 crore

- Arjitha Sevas: ₹135 crore

- Accommodation & Kalyana Mandapams: ₹173 crore

- Talaneelalu: ₹175 crore

- Other Receipts (Trust, Rents, Publications, Misc.): ₹928.26 crore

Major Expenditure Allocations (2026–27)

- Human Resources: ₹1,859.75 crore

- Corpus & Investments: ₹700 crore | Material Purchases: ₹974.50 crore

- Engineering Capital Works: ₹475 crore | Non-Engineering Capital: ₹81 crore

- Maintenance & Facility Management: ₹301 crore

- Institutional Grants & Dharma Prachara: ₹320 crore

- Support to Self-Sustaining Temples: ₹95 crore

- Pensions, Funds & Loans / Advances: ₹192.63 crore

Other Allocations

- Vigilance and Security: ₹245 crore

- Education (TTD Institutions & Universities): ₹201 crore

- Hospitals (TTD, SVIMS, BIRRD): ₹155 crore

- Sanitation & FMS: ₹248 crore

Closing Balances

- 2025–26: ₹493.37 crore

- 2026–27: ₹293.61 crore