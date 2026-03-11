TTD Allocates Rs 118.89 Crore for Development of Educational Institutions

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has allocated Rs 118.89 crore for the development of its educational institutions in the financial year 2026–27.

In a statement on Wednesday, TTD said the funds would be used to strengthen infrastructure and introduce modern learning facilities in schools and colleges run by the temple body. The expansion of facilities gained momentum following suggestions made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during a recent review meeting.

In earlier years, allocations were comparatively lower. Excluding salaries, Rs 24.37 crore was allotted in 2021–22, Rs 39.04 crore in 2022–23, Rs 33.08 crore in 2023–24, Rs 25.99 crore in 2024–25 and Rs 13.08 crore in 2025–26, mainly for construction and infrastructure works.

Officials said the funds would be used for constructing additional classrooms and hostel buildings and for carrying out development works in TTD-run institutions. Plans also include introducing digital classrooms, computer laboratories, smart panel boards and virtual conferencing facilities.

TTD also plans to start coaching programmes for competitive examinations such as IIT, NEET, CA and CLAT, along with skill development and vocational training courses to enhance students’ employment prospects.

The initiatives will also promote sports, cultural and co-curricular activities, training programmes for teaching and non-teaching staff, installation of CCTV cameras across campuses and mobile medical services. Special medical care facilities are also proposed for girl students in the Padmavathi women’s educational institutions.