TTD Adopts Aadhaar Authentication for Devotee Verification

Tirupati: The government has introduced Aadhaar authentication and eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) to prevent misuse, eliminate middlemen involvement, and increase transparency in the booking of Srivari darshans, services, and facilities at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), as well as other ticket bookings. The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology granted its approval for the use of Aadhaar authentication on August 5 last year. The Endowments Department officially published the notification in the Gazette on Saturday.

The Department's Secretary, V. Vinaya Chand, issued orders to implement the new system. This move will enable the verification of devotees' identities during Srivari darshan bookings, prevent individuals from misusing others' identities, and streamline the inspection process for availing services.

The Executive Officer of TTD had written to the Endowments Department in July last year, seeking permission for Aadhaar authentication of devotees. The Endowments Department forwarded the request to the Central Government, which granted approval in August. Following this, the TTD Board passed a resolution on November 18, paving the way for the implementation of the system. The notification has now been officially published in the Gazette.



