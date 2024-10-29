TTD Accused of Denying Darshan to Swamijis

Kurnool: Srinivasananda Saraswati Swamy, head of Anandashramam, has accused officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) of failing to provide darshan to 300 Swamijis who attended the Jateeya Sadhu Sammelanam at Tirupati's Urban Haat. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Swamy expressed his disappointment, stating that under the YSRCP regime, Swamijis received more respect than VIPs. He criticized Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary, claiming that misunderstandings are leading people astray from the path of Dharma. He suggested that an IAS officer from another state should be appointed as the AEO of TTD, noting that those who traveled long distances for darshan were left disheartened by the authorities.

In response, TTD issued a statement refuting Swamy's claims. They clarified that he had requested break darshan for 50 individuals, special entrance darshan for 550 people, and accommodation in Tirumala on Sunday.

Due to the high volume of devotees on Sundays, TTD explained that accommodating such a large number was not feasible and recommended reducing the requested figures. They emphasized their efforts to meet Swamy's demands despite the challenges.