Trupti Canteen Scheme Sees Poor Response from North Andhra Women

Visakhapatnam: Women in north Andhra are not enthusiastic about becoming entrepreneurs by starting Trupti canteens in their respective areas.





Overall, the initiative aims to help 3,000 women under the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) through Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS).



Andhra Pradesh government had launched the first Trupti canteen in Nellore as part of its project to turn 700 women across the state into entrepreneurs by helping them start a Trupti canteen each. Overall, the initiative aims to help 3,000 women under the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) through Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS). The reaction from women in north Andhra is not up to expectations. So far, only women from self-help groups (SHGs) in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts have shown interest in establishing these canteens, while those from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Manyam and ASR districts are hesitant.

In the past, SHG women operated a canteen at the Srikakulam collectorate, offering a plate of meals for ₹70. This canteen closed three years ago due to financial losses. In Vizianagaram district, many ferro-alloy industries have shut down, leading to closure of the Trupti canteens there. Despite the government’s renewed efforts, local SHG women have not expressed interest in establishing the Trupti canteens.

According to MEPMA project director G.V. Chittiraju, ASR district relies heavily on cultivation of Araku coffee and pepper. In Manyam, the community primarily depends on agriculture and MGNREGA works. There is low scope of labourers to pay and have a meal at Trupti canteens.

There is, however, a ray of hope in Visakhapatnam. GVMC UCD project director P.M. Satyaveni told Deccan Chronicle, “In the first phase Trupti canteens are proposed to be located at KGH, Sheelanagar, and Kurmannapalem in Gajuwaka, at Dwarakanagar bus stop and the RK Beach area. Additionally, we are evaluating sites along the highway.”

Ward corporators representing the areas where these canteens are proposed to be established are, however, raising concerns about their feasibility. They worry that women willing to manage these canteens may end up facing financial losses.

Coming to Anakapalli, the district’s MEPMA project director N. Sarojini pointed out that the district is known for its special economic zones (SEZs). “Trupti canteens will be established in Yelamanchili and Narsipatnam, both key business centres in the region.” Sarojini underlined that financial assistance will be provided to women from SHGs willing to participate in the initiative.

According to MEPMA officials, the capital investment required to operate each canteen is set at ₹16.40 lakh. Each canteen will have four members from self-help groups who will need to invest ₹3.10 lakh each, totalling to ₹12.40 lakhs. MEPMA and SARAS will provide the remaining investment by way of a container, machinery, solar power and other essential items. The container from which the canteen will be run measures 20 feet by 12 feet. Women coming forward will be provided training in cooking and management.

Authorities estimate that each canteen can make a turnover of ₹6.39 lakh per month.