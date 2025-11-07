Trupti Canteen Run by DWCRA Women Opens in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam took a new step towards women-led entrepreneurship with the launch of its first Trupti Canteen near RK Beach on Thursday. This is the first of five canteens planned across the city, all to be managed by DWCRA women groups.

GVMC mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, and GVMC UCD Project Director P.M. Satyaveni attended the inauguration.

The mayor said the initiative aligns with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to empower women economically through self-help group enterprises. He urged the public to support the canteen, which provides quality food at affordable prices.

MLA Ramakrishna Babu highlighted the government’s broader welfare measures for DWCRA women, while MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas said such ventures help improve health, livelihoods, and social dignity.

Project Director Satyaveni encouraged citizens to patronise the canteens, emphasising that each meal purchased supports women’s financial independence.

The event drew participation from GVMC officials, resource persons, and self-help group members.