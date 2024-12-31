Trump’s Shift on H-1B Visa: A New Approach to US Immigration Policy

Vijayawada:US President-elect Donald Trump reportedly appears to be favouring the H-1B visa programme unlike his opposition to it in his earlier stint.

This would mean a change from the policy of President Joe Biden. Sources privy to the development note that President Biden had introduced a policy that stressed, ‘Anyone can set up a company and maintain a pay roll of workers’.

The NRIs living in the US maintain that there is a need to lay emphasis on talent and merit. “We hope the US would relax its norms on H-IB visa programme and allow the foreign workforce in the US to work in the companies located here, to enhance their productivity and contribute for the nation’s economic growth,” they say.

Former member of the Telugu Association of North America Board, K Ashok, said, “At present, the issue of H-1B visa programme is in a fluid state. There is a lot of speculation on the kind of support it is expected to get from the upcoming Trump administration. There are many stakeholders or confidants of the President-elect who are involved in such brainstorming sessions.”

Critics say the present situation in the US is like the one in AP and Telangana or other Indian states, where the leaders make huge promises at the time of elections but do not implement them after winning power.

There are allegations that some leaders are trying to dampen the ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign undertaken by Donald Trump and conspiring to abuse the system. However, TANA members point out that the US needs skilled workers.

“Hence, it is indispensable for the Trump administration to liberalise the immigrant policy and allow skilled arrivals from other countries to work in the US. This, even if this affects the wages of US citizens. The US seeks growth and development of its economy for the benefit of its own citizens,” it is surmised.

A green card holder in the US, C. Anand from AP, said, “Elon Musk has a major say in the upcoming Trump administration regarding the formation of the cabinet and other positions. The President-elect is concerned about the legal chain migrants, as they burden social benefits, while Musk is focusing on talent acquisition through the H-1B programme.”