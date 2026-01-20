Trouble Ahead For YSRC 'Conspirators' In Scams, Says AP BJP Chief

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief P.V.N. Madhav has hinted at sensational developments soon in relation to theRs 3,500 crore liquor scam and similar irregularities in the state during the 2019-24 YSRC period.

The BJP leader told the media in New Delhi on Monday, “Our government is very firm in dealing with several scams that took place during the YSRC rule. The AP liquor scam is one. The previous government was involved in several irregularities. Our government will expose them and punish the guilty.”

Madhav’s remarks against the YSRC went viral, leading to speculation as to who among the opposition could be targeted and how soon it would happen.

The remarks assumed importance also in the context of former YSRC leader V. Vijayasai Reddy’s tweet in the social media, where he cautioned his party leaders against impending trouble from the government. He referred to a recent incident in Venezuela where its president and his wife were abducted by the US from their presidential palace. Even the security agencies there were wooed into inaction by the US intelligence to facilitate the abduction, he said, adding this should be a lesson to the YSRC here too.

Political analysts feel the Naidu-led government is waiting for the right moment to avenge the insult the YSRC government meted out to Chandrababu Naidu and others when they were in the opposition during the 2019-24 period.

Meanwhile, health minister Satya Kumar Yadav said, “We have found the players in the scam-related conspiracy and are on the lookout for the conspirators to catch and punish them.”