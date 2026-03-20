Triple Riding Proves Fatal for Youngsters in Annamayya District

Hyderabad: Triple riding proved fatal for three youngsters after the bike on which they were travelling rammed into a median on the highway at Kurabalakota mandal in Annamayya district on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Surendra of B Kothakota and Madhava and Mahesh, both residents of Madanapalle. The youngsters came to Madanapalle to attend their personal work and while returning to their residence they lost control over the bike and crashed into the median on the national highway at Ammacheruvu Mitta in Kurabalakota mandal.

The youngsters suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, according to police.