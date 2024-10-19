Tributes paid to slain soldier

Visakhapatnam: Floral tributes were paid to the mortal remains of battle casualty Indian Army Jawan Sapper Paravada Naidu Babu on arrival at Visakhapatnam Airport on Friday. Sapper Naidu Babu was posted at 873 Engineer works section under Corps of Engineers Regiment in Leh Section. A wreath laying ceremony with military honours was conducted at the Visakhapatnam Airport with a ceremonial guard of the Navy in attendance.

Wreaths were placed by Commodore Manoj Yadav Commanding Officer, INS Dega on behalf of Eastern Naval Command, Colonel Vikrant Pandey of Station HQs (Army), officials from district administration and the city police as a mark of respect to the deceased at Visakhapatnam.The military and state funeral ceremony of Sapper Paravada Naidu Babu will be held at his native place at Paravadapalem village in Kasimkota in Anakapalle district October Saturday.









