Tribals Who Lost Bulls, Cows in Tiger Attack Await Compensation for 3 Years

Visakhapatnam: In tribal areas, communities rely heavily on bulls, which are essential for traditional farming practices and serve as a primary source of income.

Three years ago, an attack by a Bengal tiger led to the loss of four bulls and three cows in the Buriga and Chinnakonila hamlets of Rompilli Panchayat. Although forest officials promised compensation, no relief has come through.

In a protest, the affected farmers have begun ploughing their fields manually, substituting the bulls they lost.

Families such as those of Somula Paidamma, Somula Chinna Gangamma, Kotaparthi Gangulu, Karasi Lachamma, and Buriga Gouramma say the loss of animals has severely hurt their income.

“The tiger attack was reported in early January 2023 to the Ananthagiri forest range officer, and a file (No. 492/2022/SA) was opened. A detailed report was forwarded to the Paderu DFO. The forest authorities assured the families of compensation. We are losing our hope,” they said.

They do not have the means to buy a fresh pair for the ploughing. The cost of a pair has risen to nearly a lakh. Hence, their resort to ploughing the land themselves.

The forest department has standard practices and fixed rates for compensation for loss of lives of humans and animal lives. But the officials are looking the other way.

Appeals to local authorities, including the Rompilli beat officer and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), have yielded only vague promises that funds would be distributed when available. Frustration has mounted among the farmers. Local leaders such as Somila Appalaraju and Konaparthi Simhachalam have sought direct intervention of the district collector.

CPIM leader Govinda Rao has extended his party’s support to the villagers, warning that farmers would stage a protest, carrying ploughs outside the collector’s office.