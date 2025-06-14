Tribals Use Yoga Protest To Highlight Road Needs

Visakhapatnam: Tribal communities in Palabandha, located in Jeenabadu panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal, staged a symbolic protest on Saturday by performing yoga to demand road construction approvals from forest officials. While practising yoga, they raised slogans such as “Build roads for us before yoga for us,” urging Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to prioritise infrastructure over symbolism.

The Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam extended support to their demands. Its state vice-president D. Venkanna criticised the government, stating, “While Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu speaks of ‘Vision 2047’ and the NDA celebrates its anniversary, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visits forest areas, yet essential facilities remain absent for tribal communities.”

Tribals said the ASR district collector had sanctioned MGNREGA funds for the Jeenabadu road, but forest department permission was still pending. They feared delays could cause the funds to lapse.

Lack of proper roads severely hampers access to healthcare, education, and daily essentials. Children, pregnant women, and the elderly face challenges in reaching hospitals, while teachers struggle to access schools. Even rations are hard to procure due to poor connectivity.

Frustrated by delays, tribal leaders Chedala Rambabu and Vanthala Gundubabu led the protest along with a large group of women, including Tamarla Chedala Sanyasamma, Kincha Sanyasamma, and Tamarla Chinnalamma.