Visakhapatnam: In the rural communities of the Alluri Seetharama Raju and Anakapalle districts, there is a lack of essential infrastructure such as roads and electricity. It hinders access to important services, including subsidised food supplies, medical assistance, and childcare facilities for the tribal population.

Members of the PVTG Adivasi Tribal Association, including Konda Tambala Venkatarao (Jajulu Banda), K Kondababu (Pitri Gadda), Gammila Venkatarao (Neelu Bandha), and Kilo Narasayya (Pedda Garuvu), have announced their intention to stage a protest in front of the district ZP governing body if road construction for their villages does not begin by July 27.

They aim to draw attention to the urgent need for infrastructure development in these underserved areas. In a remarkable demonstration of resilience on Sunday, the villages of Jajulabanda, Arla, Peddagaruvu, Pitri Gadda, and Neella Bandha organised a six-kilometre march to meet with the district collector and convey their concerns.

The Koyyuru and Rolugunta two mandals encompass several remote villages, including Jajulabandha and the hilltop villages of Arla, Peddgaruvu, and Pitri Gadda, all of which are situated approximately 9 kilometres apart, separated by challenging terrain. These areas are inhabited by around 100 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) families, with a total tribal population of 250. Access to essential services such as ration rice, medical care, and Anganwadi services requires an arduous 18-kilometre trek across rugged terrain, posing significant challenges, particularly for the elderly who rely on pensions.

In a joint effort in 2021, the tribal families of these villages contributed Rs 3,000 per household to construct a 6.5-kilometre road connecting Arla to Jajula Bandha village at accost of Rs 7 lakh. This initiative facilitated access to motorbikes. Subsequently, in 2023, the government allocated Rs 79 lakh to construct a metalled road through the MGNREGA. Despite paying Rs 29 lakh to a contractor for the work, the road construction remains incomplete.

The inaccessible terrain has compelled officials to travel on foot to reach these villages. Recent protests and marches by elderly residents for pension distribution required officials to walk eight kilometres, highlighting the challenges faced. Moreover, ensuring the regular attendance of teachers at the local school is an ongoing struggle.