Tribals stage 'doli' protest for better roads in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh
ARUNA
24 Oct 2024 6:48 PM GMT
Tribals stage doli protest for better roads in Visakhapatnam
Tribals from the remote agency areas take out a Doli Yatra in protest against the government demanding better road facilities and amenities for their tribal villages outside the ZP Meeting Hall in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. They were stopped by the police personnel as they tried to represent themselves during the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting which consisted of three combined district collectors and chaired by the Home Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha at Zilla Praja Parishad office. (DC Image/K Murali Krishna)

Visakhapatnam: Tribal communities in Visakhapatnam staged a 'Doli' protest outside the Zilla Parishad Governing Body meeting, demanding better road infrastructure. Organised by the Adivasi 5th Schedule Sadhana Sangam Committee, the protest highlighted the plight of tribals who are forced to rely on doli (makeshift stretchers) for medical emergencies due to poor road access.

Committee member K. Govinda Rao stressed the need for immediate discussions on road development in tribal areas, calling it a matter of dignity and human rights. He pointed out that a gravel road from Arla to Jajula Bandha village, sanctioned for Rs 1 crore in 2023, remains incomplete despite Rs 26 lakh being spent. The road would connect several tribal villages across ASR and Anakapalli districts, providing essential access to healthcare and other services.

Rao urged officials to expedite the construction and improve medical facilities in these remote areas, stating that the lack of infrastructure poses life-threatening risks. Tribal women played a significant role in the protest, joining the rally to voice their concerns. The demonstration underscored the urgent need for basic amenities in tribal communities.

