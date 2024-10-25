Tribals stage 'doli' protest for better roads in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Tribal communities in Visakhapatnam staged a 'Doli' protest outside the Zilla Parishad Governing Body meeting, demanding better road infrastructure. Organised by the Adivasi 5th Schedule Sadhana Sangam Committee, the protest highlighted the plight of tribals who are forced to rely on doli (makeshift stretchers) for medical emergencies due to poor road access.

Committee member K. Govinda Rao stressed the need for immediate discussions on road development in tribal areas, calling it a matter of dignity and human rights. He pointed out that a gravel road from Arla to Jajula Bandha village, sanctioned for Rs 1 crore in 2023, remains incomplete despite Rs 26 lakh being spent. The road would connect several tribal villages across ASR and Anakapalli districts, providing essential access to healthcare and other services.

Rao urged officials to expedite the construction and improve medical facilities in these remote areas, stating that the lack of infrastructure poses life-threatening risks. Tribal women played a significant role in the protest, joining the rally to voice their concerns. The demonstration underscored the urgent need for basic amenities in tribal communities.