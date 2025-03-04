Tribals seek road for Anakapalle’s Veerabadripet village

Visakhapatnam: Tribals organised a protest on Monday, pressing the demand for proper road access to Ankarapalle’s Veerabadripet village from the main road in Chintalapudi panchayat.

This follows the recent incidents of tragic death of three children due to lack of timely medical assistance to them. Sick people in emergency situations are currently being carried on doli for a distance of eight kilometers to the hospital in the mandal centre.

The protest was led by local leaders J Easwarao, Tamarla Kumar, Bachala Ramana and others. The leaders noted that they had organised a protest in September last year to press for road facility and officials had visited the area to study the situation. However, there’s no serious action from them so far.

The three children were Gammela Praveen, Sukuri Chinnari and Gammela Kavya.

The villagers say laying of a proper road from Veerabadripet Junction to the Chintalapudi Main Road would significantly alleviate the challenges tribal residents face in neighbouring villages too-- such as Solu Bongu, Valasala and Guru Pati Garuvu.

Notably, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, during a visit to the tribal area, had promised the erection of a proper road. Yet, no action followed, tribals say.