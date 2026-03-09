Tribals Protest Over Delayed Road Project

Visakhapatnam: In Mettapalem village, located in the Ananthagiri mandal of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, members of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) held a unique protest by cooking food in the middle of the road. They demanded that the long-delayed road construction from Dasarithota to Mettapalem begin immediately. The protesters warned that if work does not start within a week, they will travel by doli to the upcoming Visakhapatnam Zilla Parishad governing body meeting to stage a protest there.

The government order RT No. 35, sanctioned on January 23, 2025, approves the construction of a four-kilometer stretch of blacktop (B.T.) road at a cost of ₹3.73 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the road on April 8, 2025, as part of the Adivasi Thalli Bata 2.0 programme. However, despite the ceremonial event, construction has not yet begun, even after eleven months. Villagers have expressed concern, stating that the lack of a proper road makes travel impossible during the rainy season.

Mettapalem village, selected under the PM JANMAN initiative, had previously received promises of development at a Gram Sabha meeting held on June 26, 2025. These commitments included a community hall, boats for tribal fishermen, and sewing training for DWCRA women to generate employment. Unfortunately, none of these promises has materialised, leaving the community feeling disillusioned. Local ward members, such as Shobha Madhu, Shobha Appalaswamy, Kilo Ramesh, and others, joined the protest, demanding immediate action.

CPM leader K. Govinda Rao announced that if the roadworks are not initiated soon, the tribal community will organise a Doli Yatra under the party's banner.