Tribals Protest Delay in Dasari Thota–Mettapalem Road Works

Visakhapatnam: Tribal residents of Mettapalem village staged a protest on Saturday demanding the immediate commencement of the long-pending Dasari Thota–Mettapalem B.T. road works, alleging that the project has remained on paper despite being sanctioned and inaugurated.

The road project, sanctioned on January 23, 2025, at an estimated cost of ₹3.73 crore, was entrusted to the Panchayat Raj (Project) Department. Although Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone during the second phase of Adivi Thalli Bata 2.0 on April 8, 2025, the works have not begun even after 11 months, villagers said.

The protest was organised by members of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Mettapalem, a hamlet in Chilakalagadda Panchayat of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Seetharamaraju district. Around 35 tribal families reside in the village, which remains cut off due to the absence of proper road connectivity.

Villagers said the four-kilometre stretch from Dasari Thota to Mettapalem is crucial for access to healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities. As part of the protest, residents undertook a trek and demanded that authorities begin the road works without further delay.

Tribal residents also expressed resentment over unfulfilled assurances made during the JANMAN Scheme Gram Sabha held on June 26, 2024, by the then ITDA project officer Abhishek. They said resolutions passed for road construction, a community hall, boats for tribal fishermen and sewing training for DWCRA women have not been implemented.

Protesters, including Shobha Madhu, Shobha Appalaswamy, Shobha Sanyasamma, Killalo Appala Narasamma and Killalo Ravulamma, urged the government to honour its commitments and address the long-standing demands of the village.