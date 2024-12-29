Tribals March With Horses Demanding Road

Visakhapatnam: Tribals in Chalisingam of Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalli district staged a unique three-kilometre padayatra along with a set of horses, seeking the laying of a 3.02km BT road connecting their village to Chikayapadu.

Normally, due to a lack of roads, the tribals use horses as ambulances for health services and for the transportation of essential commodities. They expressed frustration over the delay in the forest department's permission for the road to their village, which was already sanctioned by the government.

More than 380 people in Chalisingam village have to walk 3km on foot to access essential services like ration, hospital care, and for selling their agricultural produce.

The villagers cited a tragic incident two years ago when they had to carry the body of a 24-year-old villager, Koppula Ravindra, in a makeshift stretcher (doli) for over 3km through the rugged terrain.

The body was of Ravindra, who passed away at a government hospital in Narsipatnam. He had to be brought to CK Padu village. There is no direct road access from/to Chalisingam.

K Govinda Rao, the district honorary president of the AP Girijana Sangam’s Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee, said the state government has sanctioned Rs 2.65 crore for the laying of a BT Road to Chalisingam village.

In January last, the YSRC government whip and Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri laid the foundation for the road. However, the forest department refused to give its clearance for the road.

The tribals of Chalisingam have urged the Anakapalli district collector to visit their village and expedite the forest clearance process.