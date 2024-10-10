Tribal Women Protest Opposing Granite Quarrying

Visakhapatnam:Narsipatnam RDO V.V. Ramana, Pollution Control Board JE Karuna Kumari and MRO Venkataramana held a public hearing on the issue of permitting granite quarrying by Messrs Ashrita Enterprises in Kotnabelli village.

Villages raised their protests at the proposal during the meeting, with tribal women symbolically carrying empty water pots, vocalising their urgent need for access to fresh water, instead of quarries.



Police, however, intervened, instructing them not to protest, as it is a public hearing, where they can express their view.



Former Dolavanipalem MPTC A. Ramlu opposed the quarrying activities, citing adverse effects and loss of their community lands. Edala Appalanayudu, a resident of Gadapalem, underlined that granite quarries will transform their tarred roads into dirt roads.



Numerous tribal speakers from New Kotnabelli opposed the quarry, fearing detrimental consequences.



CPM district executive member K. Govinda Rao pointed to the health challenges experienced by tribal population as a result of granite quarrying, including kidney and respiratory ailments. In contrast, former ZPTC Asari Govinda Rao voiced support for the granite quarry, saying torrential rains are being experienced due to the mass of stone.



The Narsipatnam RDO assured those present at the public hearing that the government will be informed about the outcome of the public opinion and appropriate measures will be taken.



Kothakota circle inspector Koteswara Rao was present at the public hearing.





