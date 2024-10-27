Tribal welfare hostels menu charges hiked 

Visakhapatnam:Minister of tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani announced an increase in menu charges for Tribal welfare hostels in the state during a district-level review meeting held in Parvathipuram on Saturday. The meeting focused on improving the quality of education and living conditions for students in tribal welfare hostels. The minister informed that the CM had agreed to provide dhobis in the hostels and cosmetic charges were being paid. Additionally, trunk boxes, plates, glasses and blankets were provided at `10 crore.

A mega teacher-parent meeting will be held on November 14, during which public representatives and parents will discuss improving education and health standards and sports facilities for students. The minister instructed the education department to submit a list of closed schools during the rationalisation process.

Focusing on anaemia in agency areas, especially among children and pregnant women, the minister emphasised that there should be doctors in every PHC in tribal areas and drugs must be available. She ordered every village to have a drinking water scheme. Villages such as Marayyapadu, Jilleduvalasa and Sampangipadu, which lack proper drinking water, were identified for immediate attention.

Kurupam MLA Thoyaka Jagadeeswari raised concerns about the unavailability of doctors in Mondemkhallu PHC and the water problem in the Kurupam constituency. District collector A. Shyam Prasad emphasised the need to identify resources for drinking water schemes and mentioned continuing the "My School My Pride" program to improve educational standards and counsel students. District forest officer G.A.P. Prasuna informed that two trackers were being sent to Karnataka for two months of training to operate Kumki elephants, which can keep wild elephants away from human habitats.