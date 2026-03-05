Tribal Village Decries Irregularities in Land Survey

Visakhapatnam: The tribal community of Gadilova village in Rompalli gram panchayat of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Seetharamaraju district has escalated their demand for justice regarding a recent land re-survey. They are urging the joint collector to personally visit their fields, inspect the Draft Land Register (DLR) entries and ensure protection for their lands. Allegations of irregularities by revenue officials have led to widespread discontent among the tribal farmers, who are demanding action against those responsible for these discrepancies.

The tribals claim that the re-survey has inaccurately recorded lands as being cultivated by individuals who have never farmed them. In Surveys No. 1, 2, and 3, which cover 27 acres of arable land, where cultivation is taking place by local tribes, yet the DLR indicates otherwise. Additionally, in Survey No. 4, which consists of 109.86 acres of government land occupied by 15 tribal families who cultivate cashew orchards, the records have been misrepresented. Reports also suggest that Survey No. 4P, which indicates that eight families cultivate 25.34 acres, contains inaccuracies because locals are actually farming there, yet the records show otherwise.

The tribals argue that these discrepancies must be rectified through thorough field-level verification. The situation also carries political implications. Leaders of the NDA coalition previously promised strict action against irregularities in the Jagananna re-survey if they came to power. The Gadilova case is now being cited as an example of how non-cultivators have been wrongly recorded in official documents, leaving genuine tribal farmers vulnerable.

Despite repeated complaints, including one to the Ananthagiri Tahsildar in December 2025 and another to the district collector in February 2026, the tribals assert that no meaningful inspections have been conducted. Notices communicated via WhatsApp and phone calls have only added to their frustration, as the requirement to travel 40 kilometres to the MRO office on short notice is impractical. The farmers, including Galabarthi Devaiah, Galabarthi Kannamma and Galabarthi Erraiah, and supported by ward member Buriga Appalaju, are united in their demand that the Joint Collector conduct a special survey. They insist that proper ground-truthing through field visits, verification of Adangal records, and thorough enjoyment surveys must precede any finalisation of the land registers.