Tribal Students Plead For Fluoride-Free Drinking Water

Visakhapatnam: Tribal students residing in the BC hostel at Rolugunta village, Anakapalle district, are urgently calling for the installation of a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant to ensure access to safe drinking water. The village has been officially classified as fluoridated since 2006 due to high levels of contamination in the groundwater.

Currently, hostel residents rely on borehole water, which is visibly mixed with soil and contains dangerous levels of fluoride. This prolonged exposure has led to serious health issues among the students, including nerve weakness, bone pain, and persistent discomfort in their legs. In a heartfelt appeal, the students are urging government authorities to act swiftly and install an RO plant within the hostel premises. They also invited the district collector to spend a night at the hostel to personally witness the conditions and understand the gravity of their situation. Parents of the affected students have joined the chorus of concern, supported by local activist Vanthala Chiranjeevi and CPI (M) leader K. Govinda Rao, both of whom have publicly backed the students’ demands.