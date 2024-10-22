 Top
Laxmi Pranathi
21 Oct 2024 9:13 PM GMT
Tribal man leads Indian scientists to Antarctica
Visakhapatnam: A team of Indian scientists, led by tribal leader Paradani Ramana Murthy, set off for Antarctica on Monday to conduct vital environmental research. Murthy, hailing from Ukkurbha Village in the Tadigiri Panchayat of Hukkum Peta Mandal, is currently a scientist at the Geomagnetic Research Center in Visakhapatnam. His selection as team leader followed a rigorous process that included an interview with the Ministry of Health and Science in Delhi and medical examinations at AIIMS.

To prepare for the challenges of the Antarctic climate, Murthy and his team also underwent physical training at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police facility in Auli, Uttarakhand. As Murthy embarked on this historic journey, he was seen off by a large crowd of family, friends, and well-wishers from his local community. Many expressed pride in having one of their own take on such a prestigious leadership role in scientific exploration.

