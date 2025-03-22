Tribal man assaulted, burned in Araku Valley

Visakhapatnam: A 58-year old tribal man was brutally assaulted and burnt alive by fellow tribals on the suspicion that he was practicing black magic.

The deceased was identified as A. Domru, a small farmer. The heinous incident happened at Dumbriguda tribal hamlet of Lotheru panchayat under Araku Valley mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Friday night.

As per the reports, few persons, including few children in Dumbriguda village fell sick due to ill-health. But some people in the village strongly believed that Domru was a wizard and was responsible for the ill-health of children. The relatives of the sick people and others accused Domru of practicing “chillangi” (witchcraft) on the villagers.

Even as Domru was pleading innocence, the agitated kin of the sick people and others beat him brutally before pouring petrol over him and burning him alive.

Based on the information, the Araku Valley police reached the village and are questioning the witnesses and others to make arrests of the accused.