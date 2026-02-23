Tribal Hamlets in Anakapalle Demand Uninterrupted Power Supply

Visakhapatnam: Women in Pedagaruvu village of Anakapalle district have questioned why they should pay electricity bills when their homes are frequently plunged into darkness due to erratic power supply.

The problem extends to Tatiparthi, Rayapadu and other hamlets under Chimalapadu gram panchayat, where residents say even mild winds or light rain disrupt electricity, leaving families without power for hours, sometimes through the night.

Following repeated complaints, power was restored on Monday. However, villagers say temporary restoration is not enough and are demanding uninterrupted supply. For the 70 families belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) living in these hill settlements, the situation is especially severe.

“We have electricity during the day, but we live in darkness at night,” the residents alleged, expressing frustration over frequent outages.

Locals claim their appeals to the lineman went unaddressed until recently. Balaraju, a resident, said the community’s demand is clear: “We want uninterrupted electricity supply.”

The residents say the issue reflects broader neglect of basic infrastructure in tribal areas, stressing that access to reliable electricity is a fundamental necessity, not a privilege.