Trial Run Held Ahead of Sri Talpagiri Ranganathaswamy Rathotsavam

Nellore: The trial run of the chariot of Sri Talpagiri Ranganathaswamy Temple was successfully conducted in Rangnayakulapeta on Wednesday, paving the way for the grand Maha Rathotsavam on March 5, as part of the temple’s annual Brahmotsavams.

Officials and engineering experts closely examined the functioning of the massive wooden chariot during the trial held along the Mada streets surrounding the temple.

The inspection confirmed that the wheels, axle and braking systems of the chariot were in proper condition, ensuring their smooth movement during the Rathotsavam.

Temple authorities stated that all necessary precautions have been taken keeping in view the heavy turnout of devotees for the festival.

Temple executive officer Srinivasa Reddy said the trial run was conducted to ensure that the chariot procession “proceeds safely and without interruption” during the main event.

Nellore mayor Devarakonda Sujatha said the municipal corporation has taken various steps to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the Rathotsavam.

Acting on the directions of municipal administration minister P Narayana, the civic body has made the arrangements in coordination with the police and the endowments department.

Municipal Commissioner Nandan supervised the sanitation arrangements around the temple premises. Dustbins have been placed near Annaprasadam counters, buttermilk distribution centres and drinking water points.

Sanitation staff has been instructed to maintain cleanliness along the Mada streets, remove silt from drains, sprinkle bleaching powder and lime, and carry out fogging to prevent mosquito breeding.

Additional SP Deeksha monitored the police bandobast and said strict security arrangements were in place. Vehicular movement would be restricted in the procession areas and new traffic regulations have been introduced.

Chief festival officer Kasturi, roads and revenue officials, police personnel, endowments personnel authorities, temple festival committee members and several devotees were present during the trial run.