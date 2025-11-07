Trekking Trails Open New Paths in Parvathipuram Manyam

Visakhapatnam: Parvathipuram Manyam district is gearing up to welcome nature enthusiasts with a renewed focus on trekking tourism. District collector Dr N. Prabhakar Reddy announced that around 12 trekking routes have been identified across the region, offering picturesque views of forests, waterfalls, and hilltop vistas. A training session for tribal youth was held at the collector’s office to equip them with the skills needed to organise trekking events and guide visitors safely.

In the first phase, six of the twelve identified routes will be made accessible to tourists. Infrastructure development, safety measures, and promotional activities are being prioritised to ensure a seamless experience for visitors. Guides were reminded that ensuring the safety of trekkers must remain the cornerstone of all planning. The programme also includes the provision of trekking equipment, which is expected to create employment opportunities and generate income for tribal communities.

To support the initiative, the district forest officer has been instructed to develop a website highlighting the district’s natural attractions and integrate it with tourism platforms. Accommodation, food services, and nature-based activities such as overnight stays and campfires are also being planned to enhance the visitor experience. Expansion to the remaining trekking routes will depend on tourist response.

The training session featured presentations and insights from tourism experts from Visakhapatnam. Guides were encouraged to provide additional feedback to strengthen the project framework. Joint Collector C. Yashwanth Kumar Reddy, District Forest Officer G.A.P. Prasuna, and officials from the forest and police departments attended the session, along with several tribal youth participants.