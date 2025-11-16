Tree-Planting Drive Held in Nellore Under Swachh Andhra–Swarnandhra Initiative

Nellore: A tree-planting programme was held at Ramalingapuram Municipal Park in Nellore Rural as part of the Swachh Andhra – Swarnandhra initiative, following the call given by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan and TD leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy joined local residents in planting saplings.

Nandan said 2,370 saplings are being planted across 26 divisions of Nellore Rural at a cost of Rs. 35 lakh and stressed that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility.

TD leader Giridhar Reddy noted that, with the efforts of MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, 17 acres of government land worth nearly Rs.300 crore have been safeguarded by constructing boundary walls.

He urged residents and local associations to actively participate in maintaining parks and nurturing planted saplings. Leaders also reiterated the government’s goal of building a pollution-free, plastic-free Andhra Pradesh.

Local representatives, Jana Sena members, and residents took part in the programme.

Earlier in the day, students at V.R. Municipal School took a ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ pledge, where commissioner Nandan encouraged them to practise good hygiene and help keep their surroundings clean.