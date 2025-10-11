Travels Bus Overturns in Nellore District; 10 Injured

Nellore: A private travels bus overturned near Kovvur in the district on the national highway on Saturday.

According to reports, 10 passengers sustained injuries in the mishap. The bus was carrying around 40 passengers and was travelling from Odisha to Bengaluru at the time of the incident. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered, and investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.



