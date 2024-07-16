Transform KGH into a Global Model Institution: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

Visakhapatnam: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has emphasized the importance of collaboration to transform KGH into a global institution and urged medical professionals to rekindle the spirit of service that originally drew aspiring health professionals to this field.

The minister conducted a review meeting at the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam on Monday, focusing on the pressing challenges and future requirements for the state's healthcare system. The 179-year-old KGH, a prestigious institution, was the venue for Yadav's second hospital visit, following his initial visit to Tirupati.

"Instead of waiting for government funds, we should complete some works with the help of donors. Let's see KGH undergo a radical change with everyone's cooperation. Although it will take time, collective efforts will make it the best education system in the world." Yadav said.

The minister underscored the persistent issue of citizens opting for private hospitals despite the presence of numerous government health facilities. "Arogyasree is beneficial, but it is burdened by debts amounting to thousands of crores. If we channel such funds into our own hospitals, we can regain public trust," he asserted.

He noted that, despite the extensive network of Village Health Clinics, PHCs, CHCs, UHCs, Area Hospitals, District Hospitals and Specialty Hospitals available at the village level, people still preferred private hospitals.

Addressing the reluctance of officials to work in backward areas, Yadav asked, "How can we establish medical colleges and provide quality education if no one is willing to work in these regions?"

He also pointed out instances of substantial financial misappropriations in the health care sector, stating, "A lot of money has been looted — some hundreds of crores," he said.

"We are investigating where it went.”

The minister emphasized the importance of collaboration to transform KGH into a global model institution. He outlined plans for extensive health screenings, including breast and cervical cancer tests for 5.3 crore people and Arogyasree screenings for 68 lakh people.

Additionally, he announced the construction of 12 new medical colleges in the state, aiming to enhance the quality of medical education.

The meeting was attended by MP Bharat, MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, Palla Srinivas, the KGH superintendent, the medical hospital dean, the district collector etc.