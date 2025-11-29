Training in AI, Robotics Training Gaining Ground in AP Government Schools

Visakhapatnam: Over 25,000 students from rural and semi-urban backgrounds in Visakhapatnam district are being trained in using artificial intelligence and robotics, with labs being set up in 50 government schools.

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh formally inaugurated these labs at the Chandrampalem ZP High School on August 29. The initiative, costing ₹8 crore, has been funded entirely by Cyient Foundation and will benefit students from classes 7th to 10th.

The programme, titled CyAILS – Cyient AI Lab for Schools –is a five-year initiative designed to provide practical training in AI, STEM, and robotics to an estimated 25,000 underprivileged students.

Kotanu Srinivas, a government school teacher, who previously worked at Chandrapalem School and is currently teaching students at the Kapulapadu Government School, explained how technology is transforming education.

"Students are adapting quickly to the new tools. In the past, we teachers had to spend days helping students understand concepts. Now the process has been simplified. When we post a question, AI provides answers in whatever format we need—text, videos or audio," Srinivas pointed out.

He underlined that this technology is helping students become self- learners. "Once students develop an interest in a topic, they become deeply engaged. Even if we tell them to stop, they'll continue listening and learning on their own," he remarked with a smile.

Cyient founder and chairman B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, responding to questions from Deccan Chronicle, said, "Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant concept. It is becoming the foundation of how the world will think, work and live.” He said their foundation is starting fully functional AI and robotics labs across 50 government high schools. It will educate more than 10,000 students in AI, robotics, and emerging STEM skills. Their foundation is training and mentoring over 200 government school teachers to independently run the labs.

The curriculum has been custom-developed by Cyient Foundation in partnership with experts and expert agencies, aligning with NITI Aayog's AI Connect Platform, the CBSE AI STEP Up Module, and global initiatives like AI4K12 and MIT App Inventor.

Students will work with tools, such as Google Teachable Machine, OpenAI, and AI Robotics Kits, making complex technology concepts easy to grasp and apply.