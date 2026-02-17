Training Held Under ‘Hanuman’ Initiative to Address Man-Animal Conflict

TIRUPATI: Under its new initiative HANUMAN (Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid and Nursing of Wildlife), the Forest department organised a one-day training programme for Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to address issues related to human-wild animal conflict in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Under the initiative, Forest department has identified Tirupati, Panapakam, Bhakarapet, Srikalahasti, Madanapalli and Rajampet ranges in Tirupati circle as conflict-prone zones. It has constituted dedicated RRTs in each range under the respective Forest Range Officer, assisted by a Forest Section Officer, Forest Beat Officer, one veterinary assistant and two to four protection watchers to carry out support, rescue and control operations in the field.

Officials said the training focuses on practical aspects of responding to emergencies involving wild animals, particularly leopards and elephants. Training sessions included rapid response mechanisms, tranquilisation protocols, coordination during rescue operations, management of crowds and public safety at conflict sites, and creation of awareness among local communities. The training also involved safe rescue of snakes frequently found in human habitations.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Arun Kumar explained the use of wildlife rescue gear and tranquilisation equipment. He demonstrated procedures of handling wildlife to teams.

Conservation biologist K.L.N. Murthy provided inputs on identification of different snake species and methods of safely rescuing and relocating them without harm.

Tirupati District Forest Officer V. Sai Baba and others attended the programme.

To ensure operational readiness, each RRT will be provided with a dedicated vehicle, rescue equipment and wireless communication sets for quick mobilisation. In addition, wildlife ambulances will be stationed at the Regional Centre in Tirupati and at Rajampet to provide veterinary and transport support during rescue operations and emergencies.

Tirupati Circle Conservator of Forests C. Selvam reviewed the programme.